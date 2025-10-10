Mumbai's longest underground metro line starts operations

Metro cuts travel time, costs

The Aqua Line cuts travel times by up to 40% and slashes costs by as much as 80%.

For example, going from Aarey to Cuffe Parade now takes just 58 minutes and costs ₹70, compared to over an hour and nearly ₹800 by car.

Other routes like BKC-Churchgate see similar savings, and comparable reductions are expected on other major corridors.