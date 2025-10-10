Mumbai's longest underground metro line starts operations
Mumbai just got its longest fully underground metro—Aqua Line—connecting Aarey to Cuffe Parade.
Launched on a Thursday, it drew over 1.46 lakh riders on day one and finally gives the northern suburbs a direct route to south Mumbai's business centers.
Metro cuts travel time, costs
The Aqua Line cuts travel times by up to 40% and slashes costs by as much as 80%.
For example, going from Aarey to Cuffe Parade now takes just 58 minutes and costs ₹70, compared to over an hour and nearly ₹800 by car.
Other routes like BKC-Churchgate see similar savings, and comparable reductions are expected on other major corridors.
Metro network eases daily commute
Since launch, fewer people are taking busses and taxis, which is already easing road congestion.
Some busy stations like Vidhan Bhavan needed extra crowd control, but overall, the city's metro network is making daily travel a lot smoother for everyone.