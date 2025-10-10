'Drishti Bombe' goes viral: What is it?
A photo of a woman with a fierce, wide-eyed look has become the talk of Bengaluru's veggie markets—and social media.
Snapped hanging from a tree near a stall, this image isn't just for laughs: social media users have compared this image to a modern twist on the traditional Drishti Bombe, which is believed to ward off bad luck.
The original post about this image was shared on Reddit in October 2025.
The picture quickly turned into meme gold
The picture quickly turned into meme gold, with people joking that her glare could scare off thieves or even evil spirits.
It's also sparked conversations about similar sightings elsewhere, showing how local traditions can go viral and blend with internet humor.
It's a fun reminder of how old-school beliefs can find new life—and lots of laughs—online.