'Drishti Bombe' goes viral: What is it? India Oct 10, 2025

A photo of a woman with a fierce, wide-eyed look has become the talk of Bengaluru's veggie markets—and social media.

Snapped hanging from a tree near a stall, this image isn't just for laughs: social media users have compared this image to a modern twist on the traditional Drishti Bombe, which is believed to ward off bad luck.

The original post about this image was shared on Reddit in October 2025.