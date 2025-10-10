Rajasthan to introduce common uniform for all students India Oct 10, 2025

Rajasthan's Education Department is planning to introduce a single uniform for students in over 1.3 lakh government and private schools across the state.

The idea is to help erase economic and social differences among students.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar says the legal hurdles are now sorted, and the move is meant to ensure no student feels left out because of their background.