Rajasthan to introduce common uniform for all students
Rajasthan's Education Department is planning to introduce a single uniform for students in over 1.3 lakh government and private schools across the state.
The idea is to help erase economic and social differences among students.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar says the legal hurdles are now sorted, and the move is meant to ensure no student feels left out because of their background.
Controversy brews over decision
Not everyone's on board—many private schools argue that a common uniform takes away their unique identity and autonomy, pointing out that Supreme Court rulings support their right to choose dress codes.
Some parents feel real equality comes from good education, not matching outfits.
The government says it's still talking with private schools and that a final decision is expected soon.