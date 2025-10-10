Fuel prices in India haven't changed since May 2022

Petrol and diesel prices across India haven't budged since May 2022, thanks to government tax cuts. Even though oil companies technically update prices every morning based on global crude rates and currency values, the numbers at the pump have stayed steady for over three years.

Where to find the cheapest petrol, diesel Fuel costs still vary a lot depending on where you are.

On Friday, Hyderabad topped the petrol chart at ₹107.46/liter, while Patna had the priciest diesel at ₹93.80/liter.

In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.

Mumbai and Kolkata aren't far behind, mainly because of local tax differences.

Why do fuel prices vary so much? Not just cities—even towns in the same state can see different fuel prices because each state sets its own taxes.

For example, petrol is ₹94.49/liter in Ahmedabad but jumps to ₹102.92/liter in Bengaluru.

These tax variations are the main reason for the price gaps.

What drives India's fuel prices? India's fuel rates are shaped by global oil prices (since we import most of it), the rupee's value against the dollar, and—no surprise—central and state taxes.

That's why even if global prices move, retail prices often don't, or they change unevenly across regions.