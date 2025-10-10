Next Article
American tourist (85) dies at Rajasthan station
India
On Thursday, 85-year-old American tourist Noel sadly collapsed and died at Bharatpur railway station, Rajasthan, as the train reached Bharatpur railway station with her travel group.
She had just arrived from Agra and reportedly complained of severe chest pain before the incident.
Details on the incident
Noel was taken to RBM District Hospital, where doctors confirmed her passing—suspected to be from a heart attack. A post-mortem is set for Friday to confirm the cause.
Her family has been informed, and local authorities are handling the formalities.
The group had recently visited Fatehpur Sikri and was headed to Ranthambore next.