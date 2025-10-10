Doctors refuse to do food sampling in Haryana
The Haryana government recently asked its doctors to take on food sampling and adulteration checks because there aren't enough trained food safety officers.
But the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association isn't on board—they have raised strong objections, pointing out that doctors just don't have the training or equipment for these technical tasks.
Mistakes, legal trouble risks
Doctors say being forced into these roles could lead to mistakes and even legal trouble, especially with the festival season coming up and food safety checks ramping up.
They're also worried about being managed by junior staff, which messes with the usual hierarchy.
The bigger takeaway? Haryana needs to hire proper food safety officers instead of relying on temporary fixes that could put public health at risk.