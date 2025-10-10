Stay away from live-in relationships: UP Governor to young women
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has urged young women to avoid live-in relationships, describing them as a trend to be cautious of.
At a university convocation, she said, "Live-in relationships have become a trend these days. But, stay away from it," warning of dangers by referencing recent violence against women.
Live-in relationships linked to social issues
Patel's comments come as cases of violence against women make headlines.
She connected live-in relationships to social issues, mentioning that some young women are left to raise children alone after being abandoned.
She also spoke about the rise in drug use among youth and encouraged students to focus on their studies and safety.
No new laws or policies were announced, but she called for more awareness and support for women on campus.