Maharashtra FDA inspects cough syrups after child deaths shock

The FDA has stopped 88 vendors from selling medicines and sent warnings to over 100 others for selling cough syrups without proper prescriptions. They've also banned a specific batch of Coldrif syrup that was tied to 14 child deaths, working with other states to pull it off shelves.

Supply chain under scrutiny

FDA teams are now testing cough syrup samples across Maharashtra for toxic chemicals like diethylene glycol (DEG).

About 150 manufacturers are under review for safety and compliance, with faulty products getting seized.

The supply chain is being watched more closely than ever, and anyone caught breaking the rules faces serious penalties.