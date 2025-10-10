Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: ABVP, SFI clash at HPU campus
India
A welcome event for new students at Himachal Pradesh University turned violent on Thursday when members of ABVP and SFI got into a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight.
Over a dozen people were hurt in the brawl.
Both groups have filed complaints
ABVP members say SFI started things with verbal abuse and assault, while SFI claims ABVP provoked the violence.
Both groups have filed police complaints asking for strict action.
Campus security and police managed to stop the fight, and a video of the incident is now circulating on social media.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what happened.