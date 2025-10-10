Cold syrup that killed 21 kids in India contaminated
At least 21 children in Madhya Pradesh lost their lives after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to contain a toxic chemical called diethylene glycol.
The syrup, made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, led to fatal poisoning in the affected children.
After lab tests confirmed the contamination, Madhya Pradesh and several other states banned Coldrif to prevent more harm.
In wake of incident, inspections ordered
India's top drug regulator (the Centre) has started inspections across six states to address the quality lapses that allowed this to happen.
A doctor who prescribed the syrup and three local drug inspectors have been suspended.
This tragedy has sparked urgent calls for stricter checks on medicines—especially those for children—to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.