Interfaith marriages in Rajasthan now need government nod

Law brings strict penalties for forced, mass conversions

This law brings some of the strictest penalties in the country for forced or mass conversions—think 7 to 14 years in jail, with fines starting at ₹5 lakh and even life imprisonment in extreme cases.

Offenses against women, minors, or marginalized groups face even tougher punishments.

The law also lets authorities seize properties used for illegal conversions.

But, it exempts people returning to their original religion, which has sparked debates about fairness and religious freedom.

For people in Rajasthan, especially those in interfaith relationships, this means more scrutiny around interfaith relationships and conversions, with big questions about personal rights and how the law could be used.