Global framework needed for ethical, inclusive AI: PM Modi

India has just rolled out a 5-point ethical AI plan

Modi's vision is all about making AI fair and accessible—he wants tech to empower people, not create dependence.

India has just rolled out a five-point ethical AI plan focusing on fighting bias, protecting jobs through reskilling, keeping data private, and making AI more transparent and accountable.

These moves put India at the forefront of responsible AI, showing how democracy and tech can work together for everyone's benefit.