Global framework needed for ethical, inclusive AI: PM Modi
At the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global framework to make artificial intelligence (AI) ethical and inclusive.
Speaking alongside UK PM Keir Starmer, Modi spotlighted India's digital tools like UPI and India Stack as game-changers for financial inclusion.
India has just rolled out a 5-point ethical AI plan
Modi's vision is all about making AI fair and accessible—he wants tech to empower people, not create dependence.
India has just rolled out a five-point ethical AI plan focusing on fighting bias, protecting jobs through reskilling, keeping data private, and making AI more transparent and accountable.
These moves put India at the forefront of responsible AI, showing how democracy and tech can work together for everyone's benefit.