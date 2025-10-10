Maharashtra to merge all single-gender schools into co-ed ones
Big change for students in Maharashtra: the state government just announced that all boys' and girls' schools sharing the same campus will now be merged into co-ed schools.
This move, rolled out on October 8, 2025, aims to boost gender equality and make better use of resources.
Even standalone girls' schools can apply to become co-ed, and from now on, no new single-gender schools will get approval.
What's the goal of this policy?
Maharashtra wants classrooms to reflect real-world diversity—so everyone learns together and breaks down old stereotypes.
The policy lines up with national education goals and a Bombay High Court order calling for more inclusive schooling.
Schools will need things like separate restrooms and staff training in gender sensitivity, but the hope is it'll create a more respectful environment where students are better prepared for life beyond school.