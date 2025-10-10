Maharashtra to merge all single-gender schools into co-ed ones India Oct 10, 2025

Big change for students in Maharashtra: the state government just announced that all boys' and girls' schools sharing the same campus will now be merged into co-ed schools.

This move, rolled out on October 8, 2025, aims to boost gender equality and make better use of resources.

Even standalone girls' schools can apply to become co-ed, and from now on, no new single-gender schools will get approval.