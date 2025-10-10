Delhi: 1 dead, 4 injured as basement wall collapses
On Thursday evening in Safdarjung Enclave, southwest Delhi, a basement wall gave way during excavation work.
Five construction workers were trapped under debris—one, identified as 60-year-old Hari Mohan, was declared dead at the hospital, and four others were injured.
The collapse happened when a concrete pillar and nearby soil slipped around 6:15pm.
Authorities investigating possible safety violations
Locals managed to pull out one worker before emergency teams arrived; fire services and police rescued the rest.
The injured, aged between 35 and 70, were rushed to hospitals including AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Authorities are now investigating possible safety violations by the contractor after residents raised concerns about unsafe practices.
Police are also searching for the property owner and have promised legal action against those responsible.