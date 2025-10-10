Amit Shah announces ₹1,816cr plan to clean Yamuna by 2028 India Oct 10, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out a massive ₹1,816 crore plan to clean up the Yamuna River by 2028. This includes 19 projects focused on better sewage treatment and water supply for Delhi.

At Thursday's event, Shah called out earlier governments for not stepping up and promised that "We assure that the work of cleaning Yamuna will be completed before the next Lok Sabha polls."

The central government is leading the initiative, with Delhi also contributing to the effort.