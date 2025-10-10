Amit Shah announces ₹1,816cr plan to clean Yamuna by 2028
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out a massive ₹1,816 crore plan to clean up the Yamuna River by 2028. This includes 19 projects focused on better sewage treatment and water supply for Delhi.
At Thursday's event, Shah called out earlier governments for not stepping up and promised that "We assure that the work of cleaning Yamuna will be completed before the next Lok Sabha polls."
The central government is leading the initiative, with Delhi also contributing to the effort.
Projects will help tackle pollution in the river
The Yamuna is one of India's most polluted rivers—Delhi alone causes about 80% of its pollution with untreated sewage and industrial waste.
Recent tests showed BOD levels many times the safe limit and sky-high bacteria counts, making it a real health risk.
These new projects are meant to finally tackle decades of neglect and could make a big difference for both public health and the environment.