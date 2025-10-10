Ram temple to install special rotating flag: Know how

PM Modi to hoist flag on November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the new flag on November 25, right in time for Ram Vivah Panchami, which celebrates Lord Ram and Sita's marriage.

Before that, a five-day Vedic ritual (November 21-25) will bring together seers from Ayodhya and Kashi for prayers, devotional singing (bhajan-kirtan), and Ramayana recitations.

With a guest list expanded to 10,000 people, it's shaping up to be a major moment for the temple and its followers.