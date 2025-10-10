Next Article
Ram temple to install special rotating flag: Know how
India
The Ram temple in Ayodhya is about to install a special 360-degree rotating chamber for its massive 21-foot flag.
Thanks to this clever design, the flag can handle winds up to 60km/h without getting damaged—impressive engineering after lots of expert testing.
PM Modi to hoist flag on November 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the new flag on November 25, right in time for Ram Vivah Panchami, which celebrates Lord Ram and Sita's marriage.
Before that, a five-day Vedic ritual (November 21-25) will bring together seers from Ayodhya and Kashi for prayers, devotional singing (bhajan-kirtan), and Ramayana recitations.
With a guest list expanded to 10,000 people, it's shaping up to be a major moment for the temple and its followers.