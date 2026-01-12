WPL: Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin etch this partnership record
What's the story
UP Warriorz duo Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin helped their side get to 143/5 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season. UPW were 50/5 in the 9th over when Dottin joined Deepti. The two added an unbeaten 93-run stand for the 6th wicket to bail UPW out from a position of bother. Here's more.
Duo
Experienced heads of the two bail UPW out
UPW were staring down the barrel on 50/5. That's when the experienced heads of Deepti and Dottin came together and helped the side. They steadied the innings and then upped the ante, putting on a vital 93*-run partnership. Deepti managed 45* from 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Dottin scored an unbeaten 37-ball 40. She smashed three fours and a six.
Partnership
2nd-highest stand for 6th wicket or lower in WPL
As per Cricbuzz, Deepti/Dottin posted the 2nd-highest stand for the 6th wicket or lower (WPL). Highest partnership for 6th wicket or lower (WPL): 109* Deepti Sharma & Poonam Khemnar UPW vs GG, Delhi 2024 93* Deepti Sharma & Deandra Dottin UPW vs RCB, Navi Mumbai 2026 70*Grace Harris & Sophie Eccelestone UPW vs GG, Navi Mumbai 2023
Do you know?
Deepti surpasses 550 WPL runs
In 27 matches, Deepti now owns 553 WPL runs at 29.10. She is the 2nd batter to score 550-plus runs for UPW after Grace Harris (581), who is playing for RCB this season.