WPL: Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin etch this partnership record

Duo

Experienced heads of the two bail UPW out

UPW were staring down the barrel on 50/5. That's when the experienced heads of Deepti and Dottin came together and helped the side. They steadied the innings and then upped the ante, putting on a vital 93*-run partnership. Deepti managed 45* from 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Dottin scored an unbeaten 37-ball 40. She smashed three fours and a six.