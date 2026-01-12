RCB thrash UP Warriorz in WPL 2026: Key stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Monday. The Warriorz managed 143/5 in 20 overs, riding on an unbeaten 93-run stand for the 6th wicket between Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin. In response, Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana led the charge for RCB Women, who won in 12.1 overs. Here's more.
Summary of the match
UPW endured an abysmal start and were reduced to 50/5 in the 9th over. That's when the experienced heads of Deepti and Dottin came together and helped the side. They steadied the innings and then upped the ante, putting on a vital 93*-run partnership. In response, RCB saw Harris slam a whirlwind fifty against her former side. Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47.
2nd-highest stand for 6th wicket or lower in WPL
As per Cricbuzz, Deepti/Dottin posted the 2nd-highest stand for the 6th wicket or lower (WPL). Highest partnership for 6th wicket or lower (WPL): 109* Deepti Sharma & Poonam Khemnar UPW vs GG, Delhi 2024 93* Deepti Sharma & Deandra Dottin UPW vs RCB, Navi Mumbai 2026 70* Grace Harris & Sophie Eccelestone UPW vs GG, Navi Mumbai 2023
Key details of Deepti and Dottin
Deepti managed 45* from 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six. In 27 matches, Deepti now owns 553 WPL runs at 29.10. She is the 2nd batter to score 550-plus runs for UPW after Grace Harris (581), who is playing for RCB this season. Dottin scored an unbeaten 37-ball 40. She smashed three fours and a six.
Harris slams her 4th WPL fifty
Harris was in full flow for RCB and smashed 85 runs off 40 balls. She hammered 10 fours and 5 sixes (SR: 212.50). Playing her 24th WPL match, Harris has raced to 691 runs at 34.55. She clocked her 4th fifty. She has got to 26 sixes and 88 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 2 matches this season, she owns 110 runs at 55.
Harris slams the 3rd-highest individual score for RCB
Harris now owns the 3rd-highest score for RCB in WPL. Her 85 is behind Sophie Devine's 99 and Ellyse Perry's 90*. Meanwhile, Harris' 85 is the 2nd-highest score for RCB against UPW after Perry's unbeaten 90.
Mandhana races past 700 WPL runs
Mandhana struck an unbeaten 32-ball 47. She hit nine fours in her knock. With this effort, she has raced to 711 runs at 26.33 from 27 WPL matches. She is the 2nd batter after Perry to score 700-plus runs for RCB.
Partnership records for Harris and Mandhana
Harris and Mandhana added an opening stand of 137 runs. This is now the highest stand for RCB (any wicket), bettering Mandhana and Devine's 125-run stand (opening wicket) against GG in 2023. This is also RCB's maiden century-plus stand against UPW in WPL. Overall, this is the 5th-highest stand (any wicket) in WPL history.