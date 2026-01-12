Decoding Virat Kohli's stats in 300-plus successful chases (ODIs)

Virat Kohli was once again the chief architect in India 's run-chase against New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Sunday, January 11. The match in Vadodara saw New Zealand score 300/8 in 50 overs. India won the contest by 4 wickets and with an over to spare. Kohli managed a brilliant 93-run knock. We decode his stats in 300-plus successful chases (ODIs).

Stats An average of 121.22 in 300-plus successful chases (ODIs) Kohli's 93 was laced with 8 fours and a six. He faced 91 balls. The 37-year-old was part of two big partnerships alongside Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. As per Cricbuzz, across 12 innings, Kohli has amassed 1,091 runs from 871 balls at 121.22 in 300-plus successful chases (ODIs). His strike rate is 125.25 with 7 hundreds and two fifties recorded.

Information His overall stats in chases and successful chases in ODIs While chasing, Kohli has scored 8,296 runs from 163 innings at 65.32, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has 28 tons and 44 fifties in this regard. In successful chases, Kohli owns 6,230 runs at 90.28 from 104 innings. He has 24 tons and 29 fifties.