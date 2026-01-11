Virat Kohli unlocks achievements despite missing century against New Zealand

Run Machine Virat Kohli continues to add 50-plus scores to his tally. His latest came in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Kohli was at his absolute best as the hosts attempted to chase 301. He added a century stand with skipper Shubman Gill after Rohit Sharma fell in the first 10 overs. However, Kohli missed his 54th ODI ton.

Knock Another masterclass in run-chasing As has been the case lately, Kohli came out with a positive intent. He entertained the Vadodara crowd with some cracking drives. Kohli gave another masterclass in ODI run-chasing, reaching his half-century off 44 balls. His partnership with Gill grew, taking India past 150. Although the Indian captain departed, Kohli continued to find the gaps in the quest for his century.

Information Kohli departs on 93 Kohli joined forces with Shreyas Iyer after Gill's dismissal, propelling India past 220. With another century in sight, Kohli fell to Kyle Jamieson in an attempt to find a boundary. He departed on 93 off 91 balls (8 fours and 1 six).

Milestone Kohli completes 28,000 international runs Earlier, Kohli became the third player to complete 28,000 runs in international cricket. He joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (34,357). According to Cricbuzz, Kohli is the fastest to 28,000 runs across formats in terms of innings (624). He surpassed Tendulkar (644 innings) and Sangakkara (666 innings). Kohli later surpassed Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer across formats.

Form Kohli in sublime form Kohli has been in sublime form in ODI cricket. His last four scores read 74* vs Australia, 135 vs SA, 102 vs SA, 65* vs SA, and 93 vs NZ. This comes after the Indian batter recorded two successive ducks against the Aussies Down Under. According to Cricbuzz, Kohli now has five streaks of five or more successive 50-plus scores in ODIs.

New Zealand Records against the Kiwis Kohli recorded his 16th fifty-plus score against New Zealand in 34 innings. He is only behind Australia's Ricky Ponting, who owns 18 scores in this regard. Kohli also equaled Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in India-NZ ODIs (1,750) Across 19 innings against the Kiwis, Kohli now has 1,750 runs at a remarkable average of 56.45. He owns 6 tons.