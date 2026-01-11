Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 28,000 international runs: Stats
What's the story
Run Machine Virat Kohli has unlocked yet another achievement in international cricket. The Indian veteran batter has completed 28,000 runs across formats, a feat achieved by only two other men. Kohli, who is now active in only the 50-over format, reached the landmark with his 25th run in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Here are the key stats.
Runs
Kohli joins these legends
Kohli joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) in the 28,000-run club in international cricket. His tally includes a record 84 centuries, the second-most in international cricket after Tendulkar (100). Kohli completed 28,000 international runs in 557 matches (624 innings). He averages over 52 and also has 145 half-centuries to his name. His strike rate across formats is nearly 80.
Information
Kohli surpasses the greats
According to Cricbuzz, Kohli is the fastest to 28,000 runs across formats in terms of innings. He surpassed Tendulkar (644 innings) and Sangakkara (666 innings) in this regard.
Information
Second-most 50-plus scores across formats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli currently has 229 fifty-plus scores across formats, the second-most after Tendulkar (264). Only three other players have more than 200 such scores in international cricket.
ODI numbers
Kohli's stellar ODI numbers
Kohli is now regarded as the greatest-ever batter in ODI cricket. He has 14,500-plus runs, the second-most in the format after Tendulkar (18,426). Last year, the former became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs. He took only 299 matches and 287 innings for the same. Kohli is also the only player to have scored 50-plus centuries in the format (53).
Stats
His stats in Test and T20I cricket
While Kohli retired from T20I cricket after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, he bid adieu to Tests last year. The 37-year-old is one of only three players with 4,000-plus runs in the shortest format. He retired with 4,188 runs at 48.69 (SR: 137.04). Kohli also hammered 9,230 runs from 123 Tests at 46.85. He is also India's most successful captain in Test cricket.