Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 28,000 international runs: Stats

Run Machine Virat Kohli has unlocked yet another achievement in international cricket. The Indian veteran batter has completed 28,000 runs across formats, a feat achieved by only two other men. Kohli, who is now active in only the 50-over format, reached the landmark with his 25th run in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Here are the key stats.

Runs Kohli joins these legends Kohli joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) in the 28,000-run club in international cricket. His tally includes a record 84 centuries, the second-most in international cricket after Tendulkar (100). Kohli completed 28,000 international runs in 557 matches (624 innings). He averages over 52 and also has 145 half-centuries to his name. His strike rate across formats is nearly 80.

Information Kohli surpasses the greats According to Cricbuzz, Kohli is the fastest to 28,000 runs across formats in terms of innings. He surpassed Tendulkar (644 innings) and Sangakkara (666 innings) in this regard.

Information Second-most 50-plus scores across formats According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli currently has 229 fifty-plus scores across formats, the second-most after Tendulkar (264). Only three other players have more than 200 such scores in international cricket.

ODI numbers Kohli's stellar ODI numbers Kohli is now regarded as the greatest-ever batter in ODI cricket. He has 14,500-plus runs, the second-most in the format after Tendulkar (18,426). Last year, the former became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs. He took only 299 matches and 287 innings for the same. Kohli is also the only player to have scored 50-plus centuries in the format (53).