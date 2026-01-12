WPL, Grace Harris hammers 3rd-highest individual score for RCB: Stats

Grace Harris thwarted her former side UP Warriorz with a rapid 85-run knock in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Monday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw Harris fire for her side in a 144-run chase. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, she was part of a 137-run stand for the opening wicket. RCB won the contest by 9 wickets. Here's more.

Knock A brilliant knock from Harris' blade Harris was brilliant from the start and looked fluent. Her exploits helped RCB score 78 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6). Notably, the 6th over of RCB's innings produced 32 runs. Harris went berserk and completed a 22-ball fifty. She continued with her tempo after the powerplay with Mandhana too playing a solid role. Harris departed in the 12th over to Shikha Pandey.

Stats 4th WPL fifty for Harris Harris was in full flow for RCB and smashed 85 runs off 40 balls. She hammered 10 fours and 5 sixes (SR: 212.50). Playing her 24th WPL match, Harris has raced to 691 runs at 34.55. She clocked her 4th fifty. She has got to 26 sixes and 88 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 2 matches this season, she owns 110 runs at 55.

Do you know? Highest knocks (RCB): Harris' 85 only behind Devine and Perry Harris now owns the 3rd-highest score for RCB in WPL. Her 85 is behind Sophie Devine's 99 and Ellyse Perry's 90*. Meanwhile, Harris' 85 is the 2nd-highest score for RCB against UPW after Perry's unbeaten 90.

Stand 5th-highest stand in WPL history between Harris and Mandhana Harris and Mandhana added an opening stand of 137 runs. This is now the highest stand for RCB (any wicket), bettering Mandhana and Devine's 125-run stand (opening wicket) against GG in 2023. This also became RCB's maiden century-plus stand against UPW in WPL. Overall, this is the 5th-highest stand (any wicket) in WPL history.

Another record 4th batter with a fifty inside PP overs As per Cricbuzz, Harris is now the 4th batter to complete her fifty inside the powerplay overs. 50s inside powerplay overs in WPL: Sophie Devine 65(27) GG vs DC, Navi Mumbai 2026 Shafali Verma 62(23) DC vs GG, Navi Mumbai 2023 Grace Harris 55(24) RCB vs UPW, Navi Mumbai 2026* Sophia Dunkley 54(22) GG vs RCB, Brabourne 2023