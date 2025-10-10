Next Article
India is assessing extinction risk of all species
India just kicked off a five-year project to assess which of its 11,000 plant and animal species are at risk of extinction, with the assessment to be completed by 2030.
This effort, done with IUCN and local partners, is all about keeping up with global standards while protecting the country's rich wildlife.
Project will create National Red Data Book
What's cool is that this project isn't just about data—it'll blend Indigenous knowledge with scientific research to set smart conservation priorities.
The team will put together a National Red Data Book, helping policymakers spot which species need urgent help and focus protection where it matters most.