Umar Khalid claims he's been 'singled out' in riot case
India
Umar Khalid, ex-JNU student leader, claims he was unfairly "singled out" by Delhi Police over the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and hundreds displaced.
He's facing serious charges under the anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly plotting to incite the violence.
Khalid's lawyers say case is fabricated
On October 9, Khalid's lawyers told the court that while he's been in jail for over five years, others mentioned in the police chargesheet—like WhatsApp group admins and people at an alleged planning meeting—haven't been charged. Khalid insists the case is fabricated.
The Delhi High Court denied him bail last month, saying the riots were part of a planned conspiracy and his role wasn't just a coincidence.
The next hearing is set for October 14.