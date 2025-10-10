Next Article
Indian Army's new anti-drone system can stop threats like in 'Sindoor'
India
The Indian Army is about to launch SAKSHAM, a new system designed to spot and stop enemy drones—especially after some recent border incidents during Operation Sindoor.
Built with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), SAKSHAM connects to the Army Data Network, giving teams real-time updates to keep the skies safer and react quickly to threats.
SAKSHAM can monitor airspace up to 3,000 meters and uses AI to help make fast decisions, so friendly drones and aircraft can move without hassle.
It's also being linked to the larger Sudharshan Chakra network, making India's air defense stronger and more coordinated.
The Army is fast-tracking SAKSHAM's rollout, aiming to get it fully deployed within a year.