Indian Army's new anti-drone system can stop threats like in 'Sindoor'

SAKSHAM can monitor airspace up to 3,000 meters

SAKSHAM can monitor airspace up to 3,000 meters and uses AI to help make fast decisions, so friendly drones and aircraft can move without hassle.

It's also being linked to the larger Sudharshan Chakra network, making India's air defense stronger and more coordinated.

The Army is fast-tracking SAKSHAM's rollout, aiming to get it fully deployed within a year.