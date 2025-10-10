Next Article
Northeast monsoon to begin around October 17: IMD
India
The IMD says the northeast monsoon is expected to kick in around October 17, give or take a few days, as the southwest monsoon wraps up.
This shift brings much-needed rain to Tamil Nadu and neighboring states, covering most of their yearly water needs until mid-December.
Northeast monsoon is crucial for southern India
The northeast monsoon is a big deal for southern India—think water for crops, reservoirs, and daily life.
IMD predicts rainfall could be over 112% of the usual average this season, which is good news for farmers but could also mean a higher risk of floods, a potential concern during harvest time.
Given the forecast, it is advisable for people to stay prepared for heavy rain and changing weather in the coming weeks.