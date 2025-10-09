Next Article
Amit Shah chairs security meet, focuses on anti-terror operations
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just chaired a big security meeting in Delhi, reiterating the government's resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir completely free of terrorism.
Top officials like the Lieutenant Governor and Army Chief joined in, with the main focus on tightening security and stepping up anti-terror operations in the region.
Shah praises security forces for their efforts
Shah gave a shoutout to security forces for seriously weakening terror networks and handling recent attacks swiftly.
He also told teams to stay extra alert this winter, since snow can help infiltrators hide.
The message was clear: keep working together and stay sharp to keep J&K safe.