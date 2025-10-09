Next Article
MEA proposes new bill to replace old overseas employment rules
India
The Ministry of External Affairs just rolled out the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, aiming to replace the old 1983 rules for Indians working overseas.
The new bill introduces a smarter, data-driven way to track and support Indian workers abroad and is open for public feedback until November 7.
Safer, more organized migration
This bill is all about making migration safer and more organized—think fewer scams and better protection if you want to work abroad.
It plans to set up a special council to monitor both workers and employers, study global job trends, and create policies that actually help migrants.
The goal? Stop worker exploitation, encourage legal migration routes, and help Indian talent shine globally.