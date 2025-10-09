Modi congratulates Trump on Gaza peace plan, discusses trade issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the first phase of a US-led Gaza peace plan, which promises a ceasefire and hostage releases.
Modi also gave a nod to Israeli PM Netanyahu's role.
Alongside, both leaders chatted about ongoing trade tensions between India and the US, agreeing to keep the conversation going.
Analysis: India backs global stability push
India's backing of the Gaza peace plan shows its push for global stability, especially as the conflict has led to over 66,000 Palestinian deaths and a huge humanitarian crisis.
Supporting the ceasefire and hostage release aligns India with worldwide efforts for peace.
Plus, this call highlights how India is engaging in big-picture diplomacy with the US, even while addressing tricky trade issues.