Watch: Landslide boulder hits moving car in Himachal Pradesh

On a more somber note, a landslide in Bilaspur took at least 15 lives, including two children, when it struck a bus in the evening.

Prime Minister Modi has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each affected family.

The state is still facing tough weather, with forecasts of more rain and snow ahead—reminding everyone just how unpredictable the mountains can be.