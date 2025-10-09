Next Article
Watch: Landslide boulder hits moving car in Himachal Pradesh
India
Last week in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and slammed into a moving car—caught on dashcam for a truly wild moment.
Thankfully, everyone inside walked away without injuries.
Meanwhile, a landslide in Bilaspur took at least 15 lives
On a more somber note, a landslide in Bilaspur took at least 15 lives, including two children, when it struck a bus in the evening.
Prime Minister Modi has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each affected family.
The state is still facing tough weather, with forecasts of more rain and snow ahead—reminding everyone just how unpredictable the mountains can be.