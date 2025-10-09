Next Article
Ex-student beats 12 classmates over toilet cleaning in Mumbai
India
Earlier this week, a 21-year-old former student of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School hostel in Talasari, Palghar, allegedly beat up 12 current students with sticks, reportedly upset over how the toilets were cleaned.
The students suffered injuries to their hands and legs, and police have arrested the ex-student.
Parents, activists demand action against hostel superintendent
Parents and activists are demanding action not just against the attacker, but also the hostel superintendent, blaming a lack of safety and supervision.
The incident has put a spotlight on the urgent need for stronger protection and oversight to keep students safe at school.