Pediatrician detained for prescribing deadly Coldrif syrup to kids
A government pediatrician in Madhya Pradesh has been detained for prescribing Coldrif, a cough syrup later found to contain a dangerous industrial chemical.
Since August 17, Dr. Praveen Soni gave this syrup to over 200 children—tragically, at least 22 died from kidney failure linked to the contaminated medicine.
The incident has put a spotlight on medicine safety and how easily things can go wrong.
Steps taken after the incident
Authorities have checked all the records and traced the kids who received Coldrif—the traced children were found safe.
Punjab has banned Coldrif, and authorities in Madhya Pradesh are collecting leftover bottles to prevent more harm.
Local health workers are helping with follow-ups, and there's growing pressure for better checks on medicines so something like this doesn't happen again.