Missing commando found dead in snow-covered forest

Investigators say he likely died from hypothermia

His body was recovered with his rucksack and weapon still with him. Investigators say he likely died from hypothermia, not from any attack—there's no evidence of foul play.

The search for a second missing commando is still on, with the Army, CRPF, and local teams using drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs across tough, forested terrain.

Authorities have confirmed the tragedy was due to extreme weather, not hostile action.