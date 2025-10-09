Missing commando found dead in snow-covered forest
A 5 Para Special Forces commando, missing since October 6-7 during an anti-terror mission in the Gadole forest, Kokernag, Anantnag district, South Kashmir, was found dead in the snow-covered Gadole forest, Anantnag.
He got separated from his team during an anti-terror operation targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba militants when a sudden snowstorm struck.
Investigators say he likely died from hypothermia
His body was recovered with his rucksack and weapon still with him. Investigators say he likely died from hypothermia, not from any attack—there's no evidence of foul play.
The search for a second missing commando is still on, with the Army, CRPF, and local teams using drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs across tough, forested terrain.
Authorities have confirmed the tragedy was due to extreme weather, not hostile action.