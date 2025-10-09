Seafood exports: India gets US green light, MSC certification boost
India just got the green light from the US National Marine Fisheries Service to keep exporting seafood past a strict December 31, 2025, deadline—a win that China, Mexico, and Ecuador didn't land.
The US is India's top seafood buyer, taking in $2.68 billion worth in 2024-25, even though steep US tariffs (over 59%) have made things tough for Indian exporters.
MSC certification to help Indian seafood fetch better prices
To stay competitive and earn better prices, India's aiming for Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for 10 major fisheries by 2026.
The government's also investing ₹13.28 crore in marine mammal stock assessments to keep up with US rules.
Thanks to the NMFS comparability finding under the US Marine Mammal Protection Act, India's shrimp exports—the biggest slice of its seafood trade—can keep rolling, even as trade talks and tariff battles continue.
