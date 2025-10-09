Seafood exports: India gets US green light, MSC certification boost

MSC certification to help Indian seafood fetch better prices

To stay competitive and earn better prices, India's aiming for Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for 10 major fisheries by 2026.

The government's also investing ₹13.28 crore in marine mammal stock assessments to keep up with US rules.

Thanks to the NMFS comparability finding under the US Marine Mammal Protection Act, India's shrimp exports—the biggest slice of its seafood trade—can keep rolling, even as trade talks and tariff battles continue.

The upcoming MSC certification is expected to help Indian seafood fetch better prices, particularly in markets like the EU.