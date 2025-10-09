India is working on AI that's fair and accessible: Modi

UK-India Fintech Corridor launched

Modi highlighted how AI can cut down bias, spot fraud quickly, and improve services when it's built with people in mind.

He also announced the new UK-India Fintech Corridor to boost innovation between London and GIFT City, and celebrated the success of UPI, which now handles 20 billion transactions a month.

Modi summed it up: combining India's reach with the UK's expertise can open up new opportunities for financial inclusion everywhere.