India is working on AI that's fair and accessible: Modi
At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, PM Narendra Modi laid out India's vision for AI that's fair and benefits everyone.
He talked about making AI accessible to all, teaching AI skills at scale, and using it responsibly—pointing out that India's digital infrastructure could help set an example for the world.
UK-India Fintech Corridor launched
Modi highlighted how AI can cut down bias, spot fraud quickly, and improve services when it's built with people in mind.
He also announced the new UK-India Fintech Corridor to boost innovation between London and GIFT City, and celebrated the success of UPI, which now handles 20 billion transactions a month.
Modi summed it up: combining India's reach with the UK's expertise can open up new opportunities for financial inclusion everywhere.