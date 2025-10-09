UP man stabs wife, kills unborn child over dowry demands
In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Yashpal Singh, in his 30s, allegedly stabbed his five-months-pregnant wife Mamta (25) on October 6 after she refused to bring ₹2 lakh as dowry.
The attack, which happened in Abdulapur Leda village under Thakurdwara police station area, tragically led to the loss of their unborn child and left Mamta critically injured.
According to Mamta's father, Ramkumar Singh, Yashpal and his family had been pressuring Mamta for dowry since their marriage in 2022.
Accused on the run, raids underway
After the attack, Mamta's family rushed her to the hospital, while her in-laws reportedly stayed away.
Police say the accused are currently on the run and raids are underway to find them.
Mamta's father has filed a complaint against Yashpal, his father Antram, and brother Shivraj for dowry harassment and assault.
All three have been booked under relevant IPC sections, including attempted culpable homicide and cruelty.
The investigation is ongoing.