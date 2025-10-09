PM Modi, UK PM Starmer discuss trade, defense, climate action
Today, PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer met up at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to talk about taking India-UK ties to the next level.
Their chat focused on boosting trade, teaming up on new tech, and working together on climate action, all while highlighting the values both countries share.
Leaders discussed on how to ramp up investments
The leaders explored ways to ramp up investments, support innovation, and deepen defense cooperation—including joint military exercises and equipment deals.
They also discussed possible partnerships in science, clean energy, and tech.
Starmer called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement a "breakthrough moment" for opening up markets and lowering tariffs, and both sides agreed to keep the conversation going to strengthen this growing partnership.