WPL 2026, MI take on high-flying GG: Preview and stats

The Gujarat Giants have made a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. After struggling with their batting in the first three seasons, they have now become the fastest-scoring team in the league, with a run rate of 10.4 across two matches. This is a huge improvement from their previous best of just two scores above 200. Their success is largely due to star player Sophie Devine, who has been instrumental in setting high targets.

Strategy shift Giants's batting strategy and upcoming challenge The Giants have maintained a high scoring rate throughout their innings, thanks to contributions from captain Ashleigh Gardner and new signings Anushka Sharma and Georgia Wareham. However, they will face a major challenge against the Mumbai Indians, one of the best bowling sides in the league. The Indians have conceded just 7.74 runs per over in their two games so far this season, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Team dynamics Mumbai's bowling prowess and potential lineup changes The Mumbai Indians came close to defending a total of 154 in their season-opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. They then secured their first points of the season with another stellar display while defending a total, at one stage reducing Delhi Capitals to 46 for five. Hayley Matthews missed MI's first two games due to injury, but her return could prompt changes in the team's combination.

Game predictions Giants's consistent lineup and potential matchups The Giants are likely to stick with their winning combination for the upcoming game, barring any last-minute fitness concerns. If Matthews is fit, MI will have a tough decision on who she replaces in the squad. Notably, Nat Sciver-Brunt was instrumental at the top of the order in MI's last match against Delhi Capitals after her early dismissal against RCB. She scored 70 off 46 balls, setting up a strong finish for Harmanpreet Kaur.

Probable XIs Here are the probable XIs MI probable XI: G Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha. GG probable XI: Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Stats Player focus: Here are the stats In 31 matches, MI stalwart Sciver-Brunt owns 1,101 runs at 45.87. She owns 9 fifties. Versus GG, she has amassed 255 runs at 36.42. MI skipper Kaur is the top run-scorer against GG in WPL. From 7 matches, she owns a tally of 351 runs at 70.20 with the helo of four fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo. Gardner has struggled with the bat against MI. Across 7 matches she owns just 42 runs at an average of 6.