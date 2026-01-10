Mumbai Indians humble Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026: Key stats

Mumbai Indians picked up their first win in the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League . After going down in a thriller against RCB Women in Match 1 on Friday, MI downed Delhi Capitals in Match 3 on Saturday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw MI score 195/4 in 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur smashed fifties. In response, DC were bowled out.

Summary MI ride of Sciver-Brunt and Kaur's fifties MI saw Sciver-Brunt share 49 runs alongside G Kamalini before adding another 64-run stand with skipper Kaur. She hit boundaries at regular intervals and got to a fine fifty before getting dismissed by Shree Charani in the 15th over. Kaur took over in the latter stages and powered MI to a towering score. She hit 19 runs off the final over, smashing Charani.

Sciver-Brunt Sciver-Brunt surpasses 1,100 WPL runs After scoring just four runs versus RCB Women in the WPL opener on Friday, Sciver-Brunt made her presence felt, hitting 13 fours in her knock. With this effort of 70, she has raced to 1,101 runs from 31 WPL matches at 45.87. She registered her 9th fifty in the competition. Notably, she scored a record 523 runs at 65.37 in WPL 2025.

Information An average of 50.83 versus DC Women Sciver-Brunt averages a solid 50.83 versus DC Women in WPL. In nine matches, she has raced to 305 runs. This was her third fifty against Delhi (SR: 122).

Kaur Kaur hammers her ninth WPL fifty Kaur's knock was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 176.19). With this knock, she has raced to 945 WPL runs from 29 matches at 42.95. She hit her 9th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur now owns the joint-most fifties in WPL alongside Sciver-Brunt and Meg Lanning. Versus DC, she has amassed 336 runs from 9 matches at 48 (50s: 3).

Do you know? Uncapped Nandani Sharma shines on WPL debut Uncapped Indian player Nandani Sharma shone on her WPL debut. The DC right-arm pacer picked 2/26 from three overs. She dismissed the likes of G Kamalini and Carey.

DC DC's top five batters falter as chase fades away DC started watchfully being 15/0 after three overs. Lizelle Lee perished therafter before Laura Wolvaardt came in and upped the ante. However, Carey dismissed Shafali Verma and Wolvaardt in the next over before Shabnim Islmail got Jemimah Rodrigues as DC were reduced to 33/4 in the 6th over. Marizanne Kapp perished next as DC's woes continued as MI kept them under the cosh.