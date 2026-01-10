Nat Sciver-Brunt hammers her 9th half-century in WPL: Key stats

Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt shone with a powerful knock of 70 from 46 balls versus Delhi Capitals in Match 3 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Coming to bat in at number three, the Englishwoman shared 49 runs alongside G Kamalini before adding another 64-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur . MI got to 195/4 in 20 overs.

Knock Sciver-Brunt shines with the bat Sciver-Brunt was solid during her stay at the crease and played her shots. She hit boundaries at regular intervals and got to a fine fifty. She shared two meaningful partnerships along the way which helped MI set a platform for a big score. Sciver-Brunt was dismissed by Shree Charani in the 15th over with MI getting reduced to 117/3.

Runs Sciver-Brunt surpasses 1,100 WPL runs After scoring just four runs versus RCB Women in the WPL opener on Friday, Sciver-Brunt made her presence felt, hitting 13 fours in her knock. With this effort of 70, she has raced to 1,101 runs from 31 WPL matches at 45.87. She registered her 9th fifty in the competition. Notably, she scored a record 523 runs at 65.37 in WPL 2025.