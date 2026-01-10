Harmanpreet Kaur floors DC with ninth WPL half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a superb knock of an unbeaten 74 from 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in Match 3 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, saw Kaur come in when MI were 51/2 in the 7th over. Kaur was superb thereafter and helped MI score 195/4.
Knock
A majestic effort from Kaur
MI were first bolstered by Nat Sciver-Brunt, whe shared two meaningful partnerships along the way. Notably, she added a 64-run stand with skipper Kaur for the 3rd wicket. After Sciver-Brunt's dismissal (117/3), Kaur added 53 runs alongside Nicola Carey (21). In the 18th over, she completed her fifty before scoring 19 runs in the 20th over by dispatching her Team India teammate Shree Charani.
Runs
Joint-most WPL fifties; third against DC
Kaur's knock was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 176.19). With this knock, she has raced to 945 WPL runs from 29 matches at 42.95. She hit her 9th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur now owns the joint-most fifties in WPL alongside Sciver-Brunt and Meg Lanning. Versus DC, she has amassed 336 runs from 9 matches at 48 (50s: 3).