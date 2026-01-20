Jamia professor accused of casteist slurs, assault on tribal clerk

What happened next

According to Meena, things escalated on January 16 when Dr. Riyazuddin confronted him in his office, called him "Meena Kamina, Kaffir," questioned why an "Adivasi" was complaining at a "Muslim institution," and then punched him several times—leaving Meena with injuries that needed medical care.

Meena filed a police complaint the next day under the SC/ST Act and shared medical records as proof.

He also claims Jamia transferred him right after the incident, which he feels was retaliation.

The university hasn't commented yet; meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral online.