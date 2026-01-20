Jamia professor accused of casteist slurs, assault on tribal clerk
A staff member at Jamia Millia Islamia says he faced casteist abuse and was physically assaulted by an associate professor.
Ram Phool Meena, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe, alleges that Dr. Riyazuddin used offensive language and family slurs against him on January 13, 2026—just as tensions were high after a viral university video.
What happened next
According to Meena, things escalated on January 16 when Dr. Riyazuddin confronted him in his office, called him "Meena Kamina, Kaffir," questioned why an "Adivasi" was complaining at a "Muslim institution," and then punched him several times—leaving Meena with injuries that needed medical care.
Meena filed a police complaint the next day under the SC/ST Act and shared medical records as proof.
He also claims Jamia transferred him right after the incident, which he feels was retaliation.
The university hasn't commented yet; meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral online.