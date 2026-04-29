Jan Taylor receives transplant after husband donates kidney to stranger
India
Jan Taylor, of Wiltshire, got a life-changing kidney transplant thanks to her husband Mark's big-hearted move.
Jan's old transplant had failed after nearly 50 years, leaving her on dialysis.
Instead of waiting, Mark joined the U.K.'s Living Kidney Sharing Scheme — donating his kidney to a stranger so Jan could get a compatible organ from someone else.
Jan Taylor recovering after Oxford surgery
Mark was part of a swap involving three donor-recipient pairs.
Jan had her surgery in Oxford earlier this month and is already feeling much better.
Grateful for the support and kindness they received (from doctors and anonymous donors alike), Jan and Mark are now fundraising for the Oxford Kidney Unit Trust to give back.