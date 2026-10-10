Jantar Mantar protest: CJP demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign
Ahead of a big protest at Jantar Mantar, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called out the government for turning Delhi into what he described as the entire national capital and even the country into a protest site where people were simply demanding to be heard.
He questioned why public transport was being stopped and heavy restrictions put in place.
The CJP, along with student groups, is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged election roll issues.
Delhi deploys about 25,000 security personnel
To keep things under control, about 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi.
Access to 45 metro stations is restricted, surveillance has ramped up, and more than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist the Delhi Police in managing the security situation.
Plus, mobile Internet has been suspended in a four-kilometre radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path area in New Delhi for 24 hours.