Jantar Mantar protest: CJP demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign

Ahead of a big protest at Jantar Mantar, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called out the government for turning Delhi into what he described as the entire national capital and even the country into a protest site where people were simply demanding to be heard.

He questioned why public transport was being stopped and heavy restrictions put in place.

The CJP, along with student groups, is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over alleged election roll issues.