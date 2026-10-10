Jantar Mantar protests against Gyanesh Kumar may prompt 30 diversions
Protests at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have led to possible diversions and restrictions in as many as 30 locations across the national capital region.
The restrictions kicked in from 6am Saturday, October 10, 2026, depending on ground conditions.
So expect delays, especially if you're headed to railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport.
If you can, try to avoid nonessential trips through New Delhi and Central Delhi today.
Delhi Metro has closed 45 stations
Delhi Metro has closed 45 stations, and the revoked 57 railway-station closure decision has led more than 200 trains to be canceled or rescheduled by Western Railway, Central Railway, Northern Railway, and North-Western Railway.
Police are urging everyone, "Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid non-essential travel through affected areas. Please keep extra time in hand if traveling toward railway stations, ISBTs, or the Airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi."
For updates on traffic or alternate routes, keep an eye on official channels.