Jantar Mantar protests against Gyanesh Kumar may prompt 30 diversions

Protests at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have led to possible diversions and restrictions in as many as 30 locations across the national capital region.

The restrictions kicked in from 6am Saturday, October 10, 2026, depending on ground conditions.

So expect delays, especially if you're headed to railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport.

If you can, try to avoid nonessential trips through New Delhi and Central Delhi today.