Japan's Shinkansen trains to make India's 1st bullet train
India's first bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, will use Japan's E10 Shinkansen trains—famous for their speed and safety.
Covering 508km in about two hours at up to 308km/h, the project is expected to start commercial operations in 2027.
Trains will stay super stable even at high speeds
Back in the day, Japanese engineers cracked a big problem called "hunting oscillation" that could derail fast trains.
Thanks to Tadatsi Madsudaira's air spring suspension (tested way back in 1963), these trains stay super stable even at high speeds—a feature now coming to India.
Earthquake detection system will stop trains seconds before tremors hit
The Shinkansen uses an earthquake detection system that can stop trains seconds before tremors hit.
India's new bullet train will have similar tech and automated controls, making trips between cities like Thane, Surat, and Vadodara not just faster but much safer too.