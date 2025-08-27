Japan's Shinkansen trains to make India's 1st bullet train

Back in the day, Japanese engineers cracked a big problem called "hunting oscillation" that could derail fast trains. Thanks to Tadatsi Madsudaira's air spring suspension (tested way back in 1963), these trains stay super stable even at high speeds—a feature now coming to India.

Earthquake detection system will stop trains seconds before tremors hit

The Shinkansen uses an earthquake detection system that can stop trains seconds before tremors hit.

India's new bullet train will have similar tech and automated controls, making trips between cities like Thane, Surat, and Vadodara not just faster but much safer too.