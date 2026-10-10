Jean Dreze criticizes Delhi security at Jantar Mantar CJP protest
Development economist and activist Jean Dreze has openly criticized Delhi's heavy security during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
He believes these strict measures were less about safety and more about stopping people from realizing their voting rights could be at risk.
The protest itself was aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged issues with electoral roll revisions.
Delhi cancels trains, deploys paramilitary forces
Delhi authorities went all out, closing gates at 45 metro stations, shutting down mobile internet in central areas, canceling trains to the city, and bringing in paramilitary forces.
Dreze said these moves were meant to stifle dissent around possible threats to fair elections.
Jean Dreze said, "The reason why the government is so afraid is not that there is any risk of violence or any security risk, it is that the government is afraid that the people of this country will understand that their right to vote is being taken away."