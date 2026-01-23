JEE Mains 2026: Over 96% attendance as record numbers show up India Jan 23, 2026

JEE Main 2026's first session is seeing a massive turnout—96.15% of candidates scheduled to appear have already shown up by January 23.

Out of 8,01,326 candidates scheduled to appear for this round, about 7.7 lakh actually made it to the exam halls across two daily shifts.

The session runs from January 21 to January 29, 2026 (daily, two shifts).