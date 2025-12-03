Jharkhand: 65-year-old woman killed over witchcraft rumors
In Deoghar, Jharkhand, a 65-year-old woman was murdered and beheaded after being accused of witchcraft on November 27.
She was taken from her home in Misrana village to a nearby stone quarry, where the crime happened.
Police have found her body but are still searching for her missing head.
Arrests made and ongoing investigation
Police have arrested all eight suspects involved.
The attack followed rumors linking the woman to a young man's recent suicide in the village, which sparked anger and suspicion among locals.
The victim had faced similar accusations before and lived alone; on the day she was killed, villagers forced her out of her house after she declined an invitation to a ritual feast due to health issues.
Police are continuing their investigation and search efforts.