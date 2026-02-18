Jharkhand: Mother, son killed over witchcraft suspicion
In a village under the jurisdiction of the Kumardungi police station in Jharkhand, a 32-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed on February 17 after a group of about 12 people accused her of witchcraft.
The mob barged into their home late at night, poured kerosene on the woman while she was holding her child, and set them both on fire.
The violence reportedly started after a relative died from illness earlier that day.
All accused have surrendered to police
The woman's husband tried to save his family and suffered serious burns but managed to escape and report the crime before being hospitalized.
All 12 accused have surrendered to police and are being questioned for murder and conspiracy. Four men have been formally arrested so far, while police continue searching for women involved in the attack.
Extra security has been deployed in the area as investigations continue.